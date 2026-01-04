Lankinen allowed three goals on 21 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Lankinen didn't see as much rubber as Jeremy Swayman in this contest. When it mattered most, Lankinen fell short, making a sloppy save on David Pastrnak's shot late in overtime before Fraser Minten knocked home the loose puck. Lankinen had won his previous two outings, but he was on a six-game slide prior to that. The Finnish netminder has a 6-10-4 record with a 3.37 GAA and an .884 save percentage through 20 contests this season. Thatcher Demko remains in the No. 1 role and will likely start the Canucks' next game Tuesday in Buffalo to kick off their six-game road trip.