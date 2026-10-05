Lankinen will start Sunday's home game against the Golden Knights, Canucks play-by-play announcer Brendan Batchelor reports.

Lankinen hasn't looked particularly sharp early in the season, as he allowed five goals on 37 shots during an Opening Night win over the Oilers on Tuesday, and he allowed eight goals on 20 shots during a rematch against Edmonton on Thursday before getting pulled in the second period. However, he'll draw his third start in the Canucks' first four regular-season games during the second half of a back-to-back set Sunday.