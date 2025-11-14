Lankinen will draw the road start against Carolina on Friday, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.

Lankinen has seen increased playing time recently while Thatcher Demko (lower body) has been hampered by injuries. Lankinen has had mixed results over his last four appearances, going 1-2-1 with a 3.61 GAA and .884 save percentage during that time. He'll draw the start for the fourth time in the Canucks' last five games Friday but will face a tough test against the Hurricanes, who rank third in the league with 3.69 goals per game.