Lankinen will guard the road goal against Detroit on Sunday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Lankinen has won his last three starts, stopping 90 of 96 shots and posting one shutout. He has earned a record of 11-3-2 with two shutouts, a 2.57 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 16 appearances this season. Detroit ranks 25th in the league with 2.57 goals per game in 2024-25.