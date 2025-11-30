Lankinen surrendered two goals on 23 shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Kings.

Lankinen returned from missing two games for personal reasons. He wasn't able to shake off his skid, but he put in a decent performance in a low-scoring battle. Lankinen is at a 4-7-3 record on the year while adding a 3.50 GAA and an .881 save percentage over 14 appearances. Now that he's back with the team, he'll resume the No. 1 role in goal until Thatcher Demko (lower body) can return. Nikita Tolopilo is staying with the Canucks in the backup role after Jiri Patera was sent down Saturday. Lankinen will likely best be avoided in fantasy for Tuesday's road game in Colorado.