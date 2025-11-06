Lankinen stopped 23 of 27 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Lankinen kept the game scoreless through two periods, but the Blackhawks rattled off four goals in 11:37 to start the third. That was enough to send Lankinen to another loss, dropping him to 2-4-0 with a 3.62 GAA and an .880 save percentage over six starts this season. He shouldn't have to wait long for his next start, as the Canucks play a back-to-back this weekend. They host the Blue Jackets on Saturday followed by the Avalanche on Sunday, so look for Lankinen and Thatcher Demko to split those starts.