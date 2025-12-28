Lankinen will start Monday's game at the Kraken, Ben Kuzma of Postmedia reports Sunday.

Lankinen will make just his second start in eight games Monday night against the Kraken. The 30-year-old has taken a backseat to Thatcher Demko while he has been playing at a high level, but it will be Lankinen who will start the second game out of the holiday break. He carries a 5-10-3 record, 3.51 GAA and an .880 save percentage into the matchup with Seattle, who will be on the second of a back-to-back.