Lankinen won't start in Saturday's home game against Edmonton despite being the first goaltender off the ice following the morning skate. The netminder is dealing with an illness, but he'll still dress as the backup goaltender, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Nikita Tolopilo will get the start instead. Lankinen has a 6-13-4 record, 3.36 GAA and .887 save percentage in 24 appearances in 2025-26. His next chance to start will come at home against the Islanders on Monday.