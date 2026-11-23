Lankinen stopped 17 of 19 shots in relief of Nikita Tolopilo in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Lankinen came on during the first period after Tolopilo was tagged for four goals on 11 shots in less than 13 minutes. The 31-year-old Lankinen wasn't great, but he kept the game from getting ridiculously out of hand. Lankinen is 1-8-0 with a 5.70 GAA and an .811 save percentage. He's been awful in his starts and can't be trusted in even the easiest of matchups. The Canucks begin their upcoming road trip in Detroit on Wednesday.