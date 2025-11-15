Lankinen allowed four goals on 38 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

The Canucks took a 3-2 lead with a Conor Garland power-play goal early in the second period, but Lankinen couldn't make it stand. The 30-year-old Lankinen is now 1-2-2 with 17 goals allowed over his last five games. Overall, he has a 3-5-2 record with a 3.58 GAA and an .886 save percentage over 10 appearances. With Thatcher Demko (lower body) set to miss another couple of weeks at a minimum, playing time is likely to remain steady for Lankinen, but fantasy managers may want to avoid him in tough matchups. The Canucks will wrap up this road trip with a back-to-back, as they visit the Lightning on Sunday and the Panthers on Monday.