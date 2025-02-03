Lankinen stopped 15 of 18 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

It was not a sharp performance for Lankinen, who allowed two goals to Alex DeBrincat, including the game-winner, and one to Ben Chiarot. In January, Lankinen went 4-2-2, allowing two or fewer goals in six of those contests, though he also faced fewer than 30 shots on six occasions, leading to an .898 save percentage. He's generally been decent this season with an 18-8-7 record, a 2.57 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 33 appearances. Lankinen's play has pushed Thatcher Demko, who has struggled to get up to speed after beginning the season in recovery for a knee injury. The Canucks will want Demko to seize the No. 1 job, but until he does, Lankinen figures to continue poaching starts.