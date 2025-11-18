Sherwood recorded two assists, one shot on net, four PIM, three hits and a plus-1 rating in Monday's 8-5 loss to the Panthers.

The 30-year-old winger continues to have breakout campaign on offense without taking anything away from his physical play. Sherwood has gotten onto the scoresheet in five of the last six games, and through 21 games on the season he's delivered 12 goals, 15 points, an NHL-high 93 hits, 39 shots on net, 16 PIM and a minus-1 rating.