Sherwood had three assists, including one on the power play, in Friday's 7-6 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets. He also recorded six shots on goal, 10 hits and one shot blocked.

Sherwood has posted back-to-back three-point performances, as he also notched two goals and one assist in the win over the Islanders on Wednesday. Sherwood might have a bottom-six role in the lineup, but he's finding ways to get involved either as a scoring weapon or as a physical force. He's tallied 12 points, 25 shots and 94 hits in 14 appearances since the beginning of March.