Sherwood scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and doled out five hits in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Stars.

The Canucks erased a three-goal deficit in the final minute of regulation, and Sherwood completed the comeback with a goal 3:44 into overtime. The winger had gone five games without a goal, but he had five assists in that span. The 30-year-old winger is up to 18 goals, including five game-winners, and 38 points over 74 outings. He's added 446 hits, 134 shots on net, 35 PIM and a minus-1 rating while filling a versatile role in the Canucks' lineup, mostly as a middle-six option.