Sherwood logged an assist, four shots on goal and eight hits in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Sherwood continues to pile up hits -- over his last six games, he has 37 of them to go with two assists and 12 shots on net. He's been on the fourth line in recent contests, but he continues to hold steady in the 13-15 minute range for ice time. The physical winger has contributed 24 points, 105 shots on net, 331 hits and a minus-1 rating across 57 appearances this season. He needs three more points to match his career-best output from 2023-24.