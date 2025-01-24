Sherwood (undisclosed) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Oilers.

It's unclear when Sherwood was injured, but he was ruled out early in the third period. The 29-year-old winger had three hits, two PIM and a blocked shots in 6:10 of ice time prior to his injury. If he can't play Saturday versus the Capitals, Nils Hoglander will likely rejoin the lineup.