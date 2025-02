Sherwood (undisclosed) is expected to be a game-time decision for Sunday's clash against Detroit, per Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.

Sherwood hasn't played since Jan. 23 due to the injury. He has 13 goals, 21 points, 22 PIM and 273 hits in 47 appearances in 2024-25. If Sherwood plays Sunday, it will likely be as a member of the bottom six.