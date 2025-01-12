Sherwood scored a goal on three shots and added five hits in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Maple Leafs.

The goal was Sherwood's first since the holiday break -- he has just two points over his last eight contests. The winger has been bumped down to the third line, but he led all Vancouver forwards with 17:38 of ice time Saturday. He's now at 13 goals, 21 points, 83 shots on net 249 hits and a plus-4 rating through 42 appearances.