Sherwood scored his eighth goal of the season in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay.

Sherwood found a way to create space in front of the net after disengaging from a Tampa Bay defender, and Tyler Myers set him up with a one-timer from behind the goal line to tie the game at 2-2 early in the third period. In addition, Sherwood fired four shots on goal, doled out seven hits and was plus-1 in 14:54 of ice time. The right-shot winger has been a bargain for the Canucks after signing a two-year, $3 million contract with the club in July. Sherwood leads the NHL in hits with 160 -- the closest player to him, Mark Kastelic, has 115. Furthermore, Sherwood is three markers shy of setting a new career high in goals. Overall, the Ohio native has logged eight goals, six assists and a plus-7 rating through 26 contests.