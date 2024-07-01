Sherwood signed a two-year, $3 million contract with the Canucks on Monday.
Sherwood had 10 goals, 27 points, 41 PIM and 234 hits in 68 regular-season appearances with the Predators in 2023-24. He's slated to serve in a bottom-six role with Vancouver.
