Sherwood registered an assist and nine hits in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Sherwood has two helpers and 30 hits over five contests since returning from an undisclosed injury at the start of February. The 29-year-old winger got a look on the top line at even strength but ended up with just 14:22 of ice time Saturday, indicating he's still functionally a middle-six forward. For the season, Sherwood has been a beast in leagues that count hits, He has 23 points, 303 hits, 94 shots on net, 22 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 52 contests. He remains on pace to be the first player in NHL history to have a 400-hit season, as long as he can avoid any additional injury absences.