Sherwood scored a goal on his only shot, blocked one shot and delivered four hits during his 23:15 of ice time in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Capitals.

Due to his status as an all-situations player, Sherwood's 23:15 of ice time was the most among all Canucks forwards. So far, he's really taken advantage of that distinction, and he scored his first power play goal, and fourth goal overall, of the season. With some injury questions up front for Vancouver following Sunday's game -- both Filip Chytil and Jonathan Lekkerimaki left early with injuries -- it certainly possible that Sherwood will get increased opportunities in the short-term to continue his hot start.