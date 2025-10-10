Sherwood scored a goal on two shots, levied six hits and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Sherwood opened the scoring at 14:53 of the first period off a feed from Drew O'Connor. The 30-year-old Sherwood broke out to the tune of 19 goals and 40 points over 78 games in 2024-25, as well as an NHL-record 462 hits -- that's 5.9 hits per game. While fantasy managers can find similar scoring production all over the waiver wire, Sherwood's elite physicality sets him apart in formats that count hits. Don't sleep on him if he continues to chip in a point every other game.