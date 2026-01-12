Sherwood (undisclosed) is day-to-day and could miss as much as a week, according to Thomas Drance of The Athletic on Monday.

Sherwood participated in Monday's morning skate, but the Canucks will probably be cautious with him. The 30-year-old forward is eligible for unrestricted free agency in the summer and will likely be moved ahead of March's trade deadline. He has accounted for 17 goals, 23 points, 109 shots on net and 210 hits across 44 appearances this season.