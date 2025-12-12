Sherwood scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

Sherwood's scoring fortunes have faded alongside the Canucks' drop to the bottom of the standings. His goal Thursday ended an eight-game point drought. The winger is still seeing prominent minutes, but he doesn't often generate offense on his own. Sherwood is at 13 goals, four assists, 69 shots on net, 136 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 31 appearances. He's still shooting 18.8 percent, so more regression could be on the way.