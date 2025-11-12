Canucks' Kiefer Sherwood: Pots another goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sherwood scored a goal on four shots and added eight hits in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Jets.
Sherwood has scored in back-to-back games, and he's gotten on the scoresheet in three straight contests. The 30-year-old winger's eight hits Tuesday marked a season high, though he's no stranger to lofty hit totals after setting the single-season record (462) last year. Sherwood has 11 goals, one assist, 37 shots, 79 hits, 12 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 18 appearances this season. He's been on the second line over the last few games, which should offer him more chances to generate offense.
