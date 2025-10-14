Sherwood scored two goals in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Blues.

Sherwood found the back of the net twice during the second period, with one of those goals coming when the Canucks were shorthanded. However, the 30-year-old's efforts were not enough to turn things around. Sherwood might not have a lot of upside in his current bottom-six role, but he's been surprisingly productive early on with three goals over three games. He's scored the three goals on seven shots on net, however, so his accuracy is bound to experience some regression sooner rather than later.