Sherwood scored a goal on two shots, doled out seven hits and added seven PIM in Friday's 3-1 win over the Wild.

Sherwood ended a 15-game goal drought dating back to Jan. 14 -- he also missed four contests due to an undisclosed injury in that time. The 29-year-old winger hasn't been much of a pugilist this year, but he fought Ryan Hartman in the first period after tripping the Minnesota forward. Sherwood is up to 14 goals, 25 points, 107 shots, 338 hits and 31 PIM over 58 appearances. He can win fantasy managers the hits category nearly on his own, and he's on track for a career high in points for the third year in a row.