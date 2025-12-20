default-cbs-image
Sherwood scored a hat trick in Friday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Sherwood bagged two goals in the first period, including one on the power play, before completing the hat trick with an empty-netter in the final frame. This was Sherwood's second hat trick of the season, as he already achieved this mark against the Blues on Oct. 30. He has 16 goals on the season.

