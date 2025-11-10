Canucks' Kiefer Sherwood: Scores in overtime loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sherwood scored a goal on two shots and went plus-3 in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Avalanche.
Sherwood snapped a four-game goal drought -- his longest of the season -- with an unassisted tally in the second period. The veteran winger has a goal and an assist over his last two games. He was limited to a season-low one hit Sunday, but he remains a strong power forward with 10 goals, one assist, 71 hits, 33 shots on net and a minus-3 rating across 17 appearances.
