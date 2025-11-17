default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Sherwood scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Lightning.

Sherwood scored a power-play goal for the first time since Oct. 30, when he recorded a hat trick in a 4-3 win over the Blues, and he continues to find ways to make an impact. Sherwood has three goals and one assist over his last five games.

More News