Canucks' Kiefer Sherwood: Scores twice in overtime win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sherwood scored two goals on five shots and added four hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.
Sherwood's tally late in the second period put the Canucks ahead 3-1. When that didn't end up being enough, he came through in overtime, tipping home a Brock Boeser shot for the game-winning goal. Sherwood has been all goals and hits to begin 2025-26, racking up six tallies on 19 shots and adding 45 hits through 10 appearances. He hasn't had a lot of game-to-game consistency on offense, but the thin Canucks' lineup allows him to maintain a middle-six role with power-play time.
More News
-
Canucks' Kiefer Sherwood: Hot scoring start continues•
-
Canucks' Kiefer Sherwood: Pots two goals Monday•
-
Canucks' Kiefer Sherwood: Lights lamp in season-opening win•
-
Canucks' Kiefer Sherwood: Two-point effort in win•
-
Canucks' Kiefer Sherwood: Completes comeback in overtime•
-
Canucks' Kiefer Sherwood: Stays hot with helper•