Sherwood scored two goals on five shots and added four hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

Sherwood's tally late in the second period put the Canucks ahead 3-1. When that didn't end up being enough, he came through in overtime, tipping home a Brock Boeser shot for the game-winning goal. Sherwood has been all goals and hits to begin 2025-26, racking up six tallies on 19 shots and adding 45 hits through 10 appearances. He hasn't had a lot of game-to-game consistency on offense, but the thin Canucks' lineup allows him to maintain a middle-six role with power-play time.