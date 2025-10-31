Sherwood scored three goals on five shots and added four hits in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Blues.

Sherwood has scored nine goals this season, including five against the Blues. One of his tallies Thursday came on the power play. The 30-year-old has added 24 shots on net, 54 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-3 rating across 12 appearances. Sherwood shooting 37.5 percent won't last, but he could be poised for an even more significant role if Brock Boeser (undisclosed) misses time after exiting Thursday's game. Count on Sherwood for decent offense and elite physical play.