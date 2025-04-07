Sherwood logged an assist and six hits in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Sherwood has earned seven points, 18 shots on net and 42 hits over his last six contests. The 30-year-old's already smashed the NHL record for hits in a season, and he's currently at 441 through 73 appearances, 151 ahead of the second-place hitter, Columbus' Mathieu Olivier. Sherwood is also at 37 points, 132 shots on net, 33 PIM and a minus-2 rating. He's currently in a third-line role, but he's found ways to contribute in a variety of roles.