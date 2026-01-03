Sherwood scored a power-play goal on two shots and added five hits in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kraken.

Sherwood's offense has been anything but consistent lately -- he ended a five-game slump with his second-period tally. He's scored five goals over his last 18 games, but three of them came versus the Islanders on Dec. 19. Over that span, he's still racked up 93 hits, and he remains highly valuable in banger leagues. Sherwood has produced 17 goals, four assists, 96 shots on net, 189 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 40 appearances.