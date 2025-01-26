Sherwood (undisclosed) won't play Saturday versus the Capitals, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Sherwood was hurt Thursday versus the Oilers and will be forced to miss at least one game. Nils Hoglander is set to return to the lineup amid a number of changes to the Canucks' forward combinations.
