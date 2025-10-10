Dervin scored two goals on four shots in OHL Kingston's 4-2 loss to Peterborough.

This is Dervin's first full OHL campaign, and he's up to four goals and two assists in five games. The 18-year-old was selected in the third round (65th overall) in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. It's encouraging to see his offense step up, but the creative center is likely three-plus years away from being an NHL option for the Canucks.