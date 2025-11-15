Dervin scored a goal and added an assist in OHL Kingston's 4-3 overtime win over Niagara on Friday.

Dervin was steady early in the season, but he had been limited to just two helpers over his previous five outings before Friday's stronger performance. The 18-year-old Canucks prospect is at eight goals and 10 assists through 18 contests, but he can elevate his game a little more than he's shown so far. Dervin is expected to play just this one full season in the OHL before making the leap to Penn State next year.