Kudryavtsev notched an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks.

Kudryavtsev was making his first NHL appearance in nearly a year after getting into two games late in 2024-25. The 22-year-old could be on a similar path this year as the Canucks get a late look at him this season. Prior to his call-up Saturday, he produced 18 points in 42 AHL contests for Abbotsford. He spent a little time on the NHL roster in October and November but didn't get into a game.