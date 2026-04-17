Kudryavtsev was sent to AHL Abbotsford on Friday.

Kudryavtsev had two assists in three outings with Vancouver as well as two goals and 18 points in 42 appearances with Abbotsford during the 2025-26 regular season. Abbotsford and Vancouver both failed to make the playoffs, so Kudryavtsev will presumably shift his focus towards getting ready for next season.