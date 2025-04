Kudryavtsev was recalled from AHL Abbotsford on an emergency basis Monday.

Kudryavtsev joined the Canucks on a three-year, entry-level contract in March of 2023, and he'll join the NHL club for the first time with two games remaining in the regular season. Over 63 appearances with Abbotsford this year, he's recorded five goals, 21 assists and 22 PIM.