Kudryavtsev has signed a three-year, entry level contract with the Canucks on Friday.

Kudryavtsev was selected in the seventh round -- 208th overall -- in the 2022 Draft by the Canucks. He has played the last two seasons in the OHL with the Greyhounds, scoring six goals and adding 39 assists in 60 games. He will spend another season in the OHL before starting his professional career in the 2024-25 campaign.