Lind has eight points in eight games with AHL Utica.

Lind's first full season in the AHL saw him tally just 17 points in 51 games. He took a step forward in 2019-20, scoring 44 points in 61 contests. He's second on the team in goals with five, and second in points. The 22-year-old is looking promising, and could be working his way up to an eventual NHL call-up.