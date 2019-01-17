Lind scored his first goal of the season for AHL Utica on Wednesday.

It only took 26 games. A big scorer throughout his junior career, Lind has really struggled to get on track in his first professional season. The lack of scoring aside, Lind has just 27 shots on goal in those 26 contests and that is simply not going to get the job done. All Vancouver can do now is hope Lind slowly gets better over the second half of the season and then picks up the pace in 2019-20. Still just 20 years old, time is on Lind's side.