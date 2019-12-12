Lind tallied a goal and an assist in AHL Utica's 6-4 win over Toronto on Wednesday.

Following a highly disappointing first AHL campaign in which he posted just five goals and 17 points in 51 games, Lind has found his game in year two. He has already surpassed those totals (seven goals, 22 points) and done so in just 26 contests. Lind is an energetic two-way forward with a decent set of hands, so he definitely has a chance to carve out a career as a bottom-six regular.