Lind has been added to the Canucks' training camp roster, Rick Dhaliwal of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Sven Baertschi opted out of the playoffs Saturday, which opened up a spot for Lind on Vancouver's expanded roster. The 21-year-old winger has yet to make his NHL debut, but he was pretty impressive in the minors this season, notching 14 goals and 44 points in 61 games.