Lind picked up a hat trick in WHL Kelowna's 7-3 win over Prince Albert on Friday.

Not bad for a guy who was cut from the Team Canada World Junior Selection Camp a mere 24 hours ago. With 16 goals and 39 points in just 24 games for the Rockets, it's been another productive season for the Vancouver draft pick. Lind is an offensive player (as those number indicate) but the top-six forward group for Team Canada was already spoken for and Lind wouldn't have really made a ton of sense as as depth option. His stock is on the rise and the return to Kelowna should allow Lind to produce some gaudy numbers over the holiday season.