Canucks' Kole Lind: Posts hat trick Friday for WHL Kelowna
Lind picked up a hat trick in WHL Kelowna's 7-3 win over Prince Albert on Friday.
Not bad for a guy who was cut from the Team Canada World Junior Selection Camp a mere 24 hours ago. With 16 goals and 39 points in just 24 games for the Rockets, it's been another productive season for the Vancouver draft pick. Lind is an offensive player (as those number indicate) but the top-six forward group for Team Canada was already spoken for and Lind wouldn't have really made a ton of sense as as depth option. His stock is on the rise and the return to Kelowna should allow Lind to produce some gaudy numbers over the holiday season.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...