Lind was held off the scoresheet in his NHL debut Thursday against Toronto.

Lind played on Vancouver's third line, picking up one hit, one block, and fired two shots on goal. Most notably, he played 17:12, and was out there late in the contest when the Canucks were trying to tie the game. The 22-year-old shouldn't be expected to produce much offense, but the ice time is a good indication of the trust he has with the coaching staff.