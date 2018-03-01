Canucks' Kole Lind: Secures entry-level deal
Lind signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Vancouver on Thursday.
Lind has racked up 85 points in 51 games with WHL Kelowna -- his second 80-plus point junior campaign. The 19-year-old's contract opens the door for him to potentially join AHL Utica once his season ends. Selected with the 33rd overall pick of the 2017 NHL Draft, the winger seems poised to make a push for the NHL sooner rather than later.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...