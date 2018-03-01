Lind signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Vancouver on Thursday.

Lind has racked up 85 points in 51 games with WHL Kelowna -- his second 80-plus point junior campaign. The 19-year-old's contract opens the door for him to potentially join AHL Utica once his season ends. Selected with the 33rd overall pick of the 2017 NHL Draft, the winger seems poised to make a push for the NHL sooner rather than later.