Burroughs notched two assists, two shots on goal, five hits and a fighting major in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Burroughs' toughness was on full display, as he fought Coyotes defenseman josh Brown in the third period. Burroughs snapped an 18-game point drought in the season finale, and he ended the campaign with two goals and three helpers in 48 appearances. The 27-year-old added 62 PIM, 165 hits, 84 blocked shots, 47 shots on net and a minus-4 rating.